IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 3,011 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 397,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 745,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,134,000 after purchasing an additional 532,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.87. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.