IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $149.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.13. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $120.79 and a 1-year high of $191.13.

