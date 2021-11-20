iHuman (NYSE:IH) and National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Head-To-Head Comparison

iHuman (NYSE:IH) and National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of iHuman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of National American University shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of National American University shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares iHuman and National American University’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman -4.90% -7.88% -3.92% National American University N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for iHuman and National American University, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00 National American University 0 0 0 0 N/A

iHuman presently has a consensus price target of $26.10, suggesting a potential upside of 416.83%. Given iHuman’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe iHuman is more favorable than National American University.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iHuman and National American University’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $81.52 million 3.30 -$5.74 million ($0.11) -45.91 National American University $37.26 million 0.08 -$25.09 million N/A N/A

iHuman has higher revenue and earnings than National American University.

Summary

iHuman beats National American University on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About National American University

National American University Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of postsecondary education and development of real estate. It operates through the NAU and Other segments. The NAU segment contains the revenues and expenses associated with the university operations. The Other segment involves in the real estate services. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, SD.

