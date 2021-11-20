II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IIVI. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut shares of II-VI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of II-VI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.93.

IIVI opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.76. II-VI has a twelve month low of $54.35 and a twelve month high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $93,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $558,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in II-VI by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in II-VI by 775.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in II-VI by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

