Ilika (LON:IKA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ilika (LON:IKA) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock.

LON:IKA opened at GBX 140.50 ($1.84) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £220.42 million and a P/E ratio of -56.20. Ilika has a one year low of GBX 93.40 ($1.22) and a one year high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 132.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 159.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

About Ilika

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

