Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stake Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,611 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Impinj worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PI. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Impinj by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $1,235,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Impinj by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Impinj by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 492,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PI. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

In related news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $78,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $33,469.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,719 shares in the company, valued at $16,412,901.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,056,716 shares of company stock worth $82,464,366 over the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average is $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 2.34. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $85.13.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

