InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the October 14th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,431,433,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

INCT traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 123,410,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,982,875. InCapta has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.01.

InCapta Company Profile

InCapta, Inc operates as a media holding investment company. It includes investments in radio, television, entertainment of internet and VOIP firms. The company was founded in June 1997 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

