Inchcape (LON:INCH) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Inchcape (LON:INCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INCH. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,021 ($13.34) to GBX 986 ($12.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 910 ($11.89) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

INCH opened at GBX 857 ($11.20) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.83. Inchcape has a 12 month low of GBX 585 ($7.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 940.50 ($12.29). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 830.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 828.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26.

In other Inchcape news, insider John Langston acquired 246 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 832 ($10.87) per share, for a total transaction of £2,046.72 ($2,674.05).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

