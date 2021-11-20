Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will report $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.17. Infosys also reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,767,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Infosys by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $23.59 on Friday. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

