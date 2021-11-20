ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on INGA. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($15.91) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.48) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.40 ($17.50) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.00 ($15.91) price objective on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.75 ($15.62).

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.36) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($18.97).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

