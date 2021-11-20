Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.29.

IR stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $62.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,975 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,028. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921,391 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,144 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,291,000 after buying an additional 3,680,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,138,000 after buying an additional 3,435,590 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $165,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

