InnovaDerma (LON:IDP) Shares Down 5.6%

InnovaDerma PLC (LON:IDP) fell 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 30.68 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.44). 117,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 108,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.46).

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.17 million and a PE ratio of -4.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

In related news, insider Mark Michael Ward bought 223,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £91,484.53 ($119,525.12).

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australasia, and the Asia Pacific region. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and hair removal wax and jelly, and shave and shower sorbet under the Nuthing brand.

