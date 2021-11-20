Insider Buying: ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Buys $49,374.90 in Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 36,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $49,374.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CLRO stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. ClearOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $25.35 million, a PE ratio of 135.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearOne by 44.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearOne by 7.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the third quarter worth about $851,000. 5.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

