Insider Buying: Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Buys $477,254.54 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 21,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $477,254.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 15th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 24,400 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $548,268.00.
- On Friday, November 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 15,600 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.51 per share, with a total value of $351,156.00.
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 32,830 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $724,558.10.
- On Monday, November 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 302,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.31 per share, with a total value of $6,737,620.00.
- On Friday, November 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 46,130 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $1,039,308.90.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87.
- On Monday, November 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 130,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,923,200.00.
NYSE CWAN opened at $21.94 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $27.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CWAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
