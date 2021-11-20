Insider Buying: Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Buys $477,254.54 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 21,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $477,254.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 24,400 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $548,268.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 15,600 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.51 per share, with a total value of $351,156.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 32,830 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $724,558.10.

On Monday, November 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 302,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.31 per share, with a total value of $6,737,620.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 46,130 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $1,039,308.90.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87.

On Monday, November 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 130,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,923,200.00.

NYSE CWAN opened at $21.94 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

