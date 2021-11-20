Insider Buying: Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) Insider Buys 88,000 Shares of Stock

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) insider Simon Robert Philips bought 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 791 ($10.33) per share, with a total value of £696,080 ($909,432.98).

Shares of Keystone Law Group stock opened at GBX 790 ($10.32) on Friday. Keystone Law Group plc has a one year low of GBX 445 ($5.81) and a one year high of GBX 870 ($11.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £247.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 803.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Keystone Law Group’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

