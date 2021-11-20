Insider Buying: NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) VP Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) VP Kurston Patrick Mcmurray bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $11,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE NGL opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $285.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after buying an additional 827,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 54.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,274,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 798,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 103.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 544,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1,843.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 828,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 786,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 150.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 684,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 410,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

