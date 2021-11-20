Insider Buying: Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Buys $66,820.32 in Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Kenneth H. Traub bought 5,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $66,820.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $15.92.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 33.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Tidewater by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tidewater by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tidewater by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,104,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 269,716 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

