Insider Buying: Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Buys $66,820.32 in Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Kenneth H. Traub bought 5,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $66,820.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $15.92.
Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 33.63%.
Tidewater Company Profile
Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.
