Insider Buying: Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Buys 6 Shares of Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court bought 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,370 ($30.96) per share, with a total value of £142.20 ($185.79).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Martin Court bought 6 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,338 ($30.55) per share, with a total value of £140.28 ($183.28).

On Thursday, September 16th, Martin Court purchased 6 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.71) per share, with a total value of £150.24 ($196.29).

Victrex stock opened at GBX 2,340 ($30.57) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,421.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,499.58. Victrex plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,946 ($25.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54). The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Several equities analysts have commented on VCT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,140 ($27.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,720 ($35.54).

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

