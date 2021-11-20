Insider Buying: Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Buys 6 Shares of Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court bought 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,370 ($30.96) per share, with a total value of £142.20 ($185.79).
Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 18th, Martin Court bought 6 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,338 ($30.55) per share, with a total value of £140.28 ($183.28).
- On Thursday, September 16th, Martin Court purchased 6 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.71) per share, with a total value of £150.24 ($196.29).
Victrex stock opened at GBX 2,340 ($30.57) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,421.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,499.58. Victrex plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,946 ($25.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54). The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.
About Victrex
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.