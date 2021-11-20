Insider Selling: Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $52,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:APT opened at $5.25 on Friday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of -1.56.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.30). Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 22.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 121,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

