Insider Selling: Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $52,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSEAMERICAN:APT opened at $5.25 on Friday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of -1.56.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.30). Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 22.00%.
Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile
Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.
