Insider Selling: Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $35.36 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.15.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Avid Technology by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Avid Technology by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 59,904 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Avid Technology by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 466,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Avid Technology by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avid Technology by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 136,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 45,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVID. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.