Insider Selling: Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) SVP Sells 7,602 Shares of Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $128.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.60. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.95 and a 52-week high of $131.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,058 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after buying an additional 940,412 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,379,000 after buying an additional 818,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,002.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,127,000 after buying an additional 486,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

