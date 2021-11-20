Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.85, for a total value of C$236,922.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at C$3,374,622.20.

David Alan Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.38, for a total value of C$110,715.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.88, for a total value of C$103,210.50.

On Monday, August 30th, David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.58, for a total value of C$98,730.00.

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$11.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 12.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.63. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$2.71 and a 12-month high of C$11.96.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$218.87 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.6000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.05.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.