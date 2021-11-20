Insider Selling: QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CFO Sells $127,305.84 in Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.45 million, a P/E ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $159.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QNST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

