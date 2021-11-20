Insider Selling: SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells 21,626 Shares of Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 21,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $542,380.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 500 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $13,465.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 12,928 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $323,458.56.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 19,177 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $499,177.31.

On Monday, November 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 17,300 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $427,310.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 11,696 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $284,212.80.

On Monday, October 25th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 13,704 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $334,514.64.

On Friday, October 22nd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 5,904 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $144,293.76.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 3,500 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $84,490.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,641 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $191,398.15.

On Thursday, October 14th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 600 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $14,424.00.

SEMR opened at $20.72 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at $193,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEMR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.64.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

