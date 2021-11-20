Insider Selling: Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Chairman Sells $2,548,200.00 in Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.21.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Silgan by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 58,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Silgan by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

