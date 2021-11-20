Insider Selling: The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Director Sells $351,833.88 in Stock

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Director Thomas J. Herzfeld sold 50,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $351,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CUBA opened at $5.75 on Friday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.43%. This is a boost from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.
