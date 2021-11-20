Insider Selling: The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Director Sells $351,833.88 in Stock

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Director Thomas J. Herzfeld sold 50,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $351,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CUBA opened at $5.75 on Friday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.43%. This is a boost from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,003.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

