Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO Sells $10,655,700.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,655,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.06. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.11, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTD. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,366,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 797.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after buying an additional 11,942,743 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

