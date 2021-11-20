Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $44.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $867.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.59. Insteel Industries has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $45.66.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $171.26 million for the quarter.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $135,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 47,003 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 131.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 27.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

