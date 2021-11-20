Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,778 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 514,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $1,642,000. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.24. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $201.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

