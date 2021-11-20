Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Intellinetics, Inc. is a content services software company. Its flagship platform consists of IntelliCloud(TM). The company serves health and human services, education and law enforcement sector. Intellinetics, Inc.is based in Columbus, Ohio. “
Shares of Intellinetics stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Intellinetics has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 million, a PE ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Intellinetics Company Profile
Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.
