Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Intellinetics, Inc. is a content services software company. Its flagship platform consists of IntelliCloud(TM). The company serves health and human services, education and law enforcement sector. Intellinetics, Inc.is based in Columbus, Ohio. “

Shares of Intellinetics stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Intellinetics has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 million, a PE ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Intellinetics had a positive return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intellinetics will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

