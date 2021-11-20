International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of International Game Technology in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IGT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $32.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGT. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 82,179 shares during the period. Stanley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 322,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,343,000. 42.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

