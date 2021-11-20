International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 323,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,252,000 after purchasing an additional 53,216 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,945,000 after purchasing an additional 121,426 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 671,259 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,382,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 572,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 82,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other International Money Express news, Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,483,500. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $582.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.51. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $18.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Money Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

