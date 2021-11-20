InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth $422,000.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

