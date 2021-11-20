Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intertek Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cheuvreux upgraded Intertek Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Intertek Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of IKTSY stock opened at $71.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.78. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $1.4645 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $1.45.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

