inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.140-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.50 million-$22.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.38 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $15.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.47 million, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTT shares. TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut inTEST from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in inTEST stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of inTEST worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

