Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Short Interest Update

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the October 14th total of 5,340,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 441,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

ITCI stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.86. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,215 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,072,000 after buying an additional 565,285 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 585,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after buying an additional 389,514 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,037.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,756.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after buying an additional 262,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.