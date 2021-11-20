Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Intuit were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $692.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $581.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.24. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.72 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

