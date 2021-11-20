Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $770.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $621.00 to $770.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $633.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $644.35.

INTU stock opened at $692.34 on Friday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $337.72 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $581.52 and its 200-day moving average is $524.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.22 billion, a PE ratio of 92.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,217,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

