Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $790.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $640.00 to $790.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $644.35.

Intuit stock opened at $692.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $581.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.22 billion, a PE ratio of 92.44, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit has a 52 week low of $337.72 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,217,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $735,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Intuit by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

