Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Stake Boosted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 585.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

PKW stock opened at $95.78 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

