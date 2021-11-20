Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,872 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $28,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Essent Group news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $45.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.52. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

