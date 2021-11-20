Invesco Ltd. Has $29.40 Million Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $29,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $75,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $71,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 145.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $644,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,158,583.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,114,073 shares of company stock worth $76,504,774. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $74.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

