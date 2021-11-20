Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 399,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103,973 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.63% of Kemper worth $29,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Kemper in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 6.7% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

KMPR opened at $58.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $57.90 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.71. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.