Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 128.8% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 189.8% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 2,393.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. Citigroup lifted their price target on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

