Invesco Ltd. Purchases 165,675 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 18.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,072,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,675 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $32,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.64 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 636.88%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.