Invesco Ltd. Purchases 52,329 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 419,864 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,329 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Popular were worth $31,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $83.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.60. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,667 shares of company stock worth $5,723,761 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.