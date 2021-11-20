Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,203,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,629,371 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $29,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 563.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

MTG opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $16.67.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.08%.

MTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.07.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

