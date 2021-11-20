Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,937,000 after acquiring an additional 31,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Shares of SPLV opened at $64.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.50.

