Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $64.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.50. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $64.98.

