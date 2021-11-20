Investec Group (LON:INVP) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 11 Per Share

Investec Group (LON:INVP) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON INVP opened at GBX 372.60 ($4.87) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 316.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 298.94. Investec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 178.89 ($2.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 380 ($4.96).

In other news, insider Fani Titi purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £757,500 ($989,678.60).

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

